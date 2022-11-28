WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Property taxes are due by Dec. 20 for Sedgwick County residents, and now there are new ways to make your payments.

Starting today, residents can pay their property taxes by telephone by calling 833-303-6683. They can also be made in person at the Sedgwick County Tag Offices at 2525 W. Douglas and 5620 E. Kellogg St.

They can still be made in person, by mail, or at the drop box at the Ruffin Building located at 100 N. Broadway, Ste. 100, Wichita, Kansas, 67202. They can also be made online by clicking here.

Payments can be made by cash, check, or credit card. Office hours for the Treasurer and Tag Offices are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone with questions should call 316-660-9000.