Sedgwick County Animal Control reports an uptick in abandoned animals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Animal Control is seeing an uptick in abandoned animals amidst the pandemic.

Nika Orebaugh, the supervisor for Sedgwick County Animal Control, says 10 pets were reported as dumped and 15 others were believed to be abandoned.

“Since the beginning of the stay-at-home order, we have definitely seen an increased in abandoned and dumped animals,” said Orebaugh.

She says before the pandemic hit, animal control averaged a total of two abandoned pets a month.

“If they can’t take care of them, they need to call us, please,” she added.

Orebaugh says animal control tries to connect people with the right resources to help them keep their pets. She says organizations like the Kansas Humane Society have been helpful in providing people food for their pets.

“We definitely couldn’t do what we do without local rescues,” said Orebaugh. “I think I had upwards of 15 to 20 rescues that have taken one or more animals since the beginning of the COVID lockdown order.”

Orebaugh says although pet abandonment is up, the county’s animal euthanization is down. She says animal control has only euthanized two cats but says those two cats had terminal illnesses.

Resources

AJC Wildlife/Animal Control

Injured Birds of Prey: Ken Lockwood

Eagle Valley Raptor Center

Cheney, KS

(316) 542-9981 or (316) 393-0710

Injured or Orphaned Mammals: Abbie Wisdom-Williams

Pretty Prairie, KS

(316) 734-7873 or (316) 734-7899

Other Wildlife Issues (injured birds other than birds of prey, injured mammals, etc): Kansas Dept of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism

29th N and Woodlawn

Wichita, KS

(316) 683-8609

For All Native Species (mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians): Charlotte Poepperling

Hutchinson Zoo

(620) 694-2653

Animals must be transported to the zoo. Open 7 days a week from 10am to 4:30pm.

All Species Except Migratory Birds: Dr. Danelle Okeson

Rolling Hills Wildlife Adventure

Salina, KS

(785) 827-9488

City’s Within Sedgwick County Animal Control Contacts Clearwater: (620) 584-2311 Colwich: (316) 796-1025 Derby: (316) 788-1519 Goddard: (316) 794-2051 Haysville: (316) 529-5911 Maize: (316) 722-1433 Mt. Hope: (316) 661-2213 Mulvane: (316) 777-4262 Park City: (316) 744-2026 Wichita: (316) 350-3360



