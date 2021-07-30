Sedgwick County announces Interim Emergency Medical Services Director

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. – Sedwick County announced Friday that Major Kevin Lanterman has been named interim director for Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Services effective Friday, July 30, 2021.

In a news release Friday, Sedgwick County stated Major Lanterman is an experienced and well respected EMS leader and paramedic having served with EMS for 29 years, and in the role of Shift Commander for the past 16 years.

The county further stated that Major Lanterman has pledged to work with the existing EMS leadership team to continue recruitment, hiring and retention efforts and improve service delivery to the citizens of Sedgwick County. Lanterman will work closely with Paul Misasi and Brian Nicholas, both EMS Deputy Directors, and Colonel Bill Robben to move the department forward.

Friday’s decision was made after a week long process in which employees provided feedback.

Sedgwick County said it is in negotiations with a local physician who will serve in the short term role of interim medical director.