Sedgwick County announces plans for law enforcement and public safety officials to get vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The effort to get more people vaccinated continues in Sedgwick County.

Currently, those 65 years old and over are getting vaccinated at the former Downtown library and the Transit Center.

On Friday, Sedgwick County officials announced that another group is getting vaccination doses.”Just yesterday, the health department was able to facilitate an agreement of a consortium of pharmacies that will begin to vaccinate, if not already, law enforcement officers and public safety officials,” said Tom Stolz, Sedgwick County manager.

Sedgwick County Health Department will transfer covid vaccine doses to involved pharmacies, so law enforcement and public safety officials can get vaccinated.

