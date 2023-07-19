WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Commissioners voted 5-0 on Wednesday to approve a $2.5 million funding agreement for Exploration Place’s capital campaign called EP2.

It came after a lengthy discussion among commissioners. During that discussion, an extra half million was added to the agreement. The funding will help the science museum with expansion and capital improvements.

Exploration Place plans to add an amphitheater along the river during phase one of improvements. Construction could begin later this year and be open in 2024. A new playscape would be added outside the museum in phase two. Phase three would include inside renovations to the museum.

The approximate cost of the project is $25 million, and donations and grants are funding most of it.

The $2.5 million one-time fund would be transferred from the county’s operation reserve.

Exploration Place opened in 2000. To read more about the museum, click here.