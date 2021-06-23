Sedgwick County asking for input on American Rescue Plan Act

WICHITA, Kan. (SKNW) – Sedgwick County will receive $100,235,109 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which passed earlier this year to continue recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county needs help to determine the best ways to use the funds. The funds can provide financial support to individuals, families, and businesses and cover specific costs for school and local governments.

Participation will help the Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners develop an effective spending plan that focuses funds where they are needed the most. To complete the survey, click here.

If you prefer to participate by phone, or would like to request a paper copy be mailed to you, please call 316-660-7591.