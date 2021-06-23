Sedgwick County asking for input on American Rescue Plan Act

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (SKNW) – Sedgwick County will receive $100,235,109 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which passed earlier this year to continue recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county needs help to determine the best ways to use the funds. The funds can provide financial support to individuals, families, and businesses and cover specific costs for school and local governments.

Participation will help the Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners develop an effective spending plan that focuses funds where they are needed the most. To complete the survey, click here.

If you prefer to participate by phone, or would like to request a paper copy be mailed to you, please call 316-660-7591.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories