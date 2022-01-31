SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – There have been more than 4,000 calls regarding suicide coming into Sedgwick County’s 911 dispatch center each year for the last three years.

“It’s kind of shocking when you break it down per day, how many mental health calls we have,” said Lacey Cruse, Sedgwick County Commissioner District 4.

The data Commissioner Cruse received from the last three years are broken into three main categories: suicide, psych (for those experiencing a mental health breakdown), and SIG4, meaning someone is talking about suicide but hasn’t taken any action. SIG4 had the most calls each year; getting more than 4,500 in 2021.

“That’s people’s go-to that’s what we’ve learned since we were little. If you need help, you call 911,” said Nicole Fenoglio, Stop Suicide ICT’s president and founder.

Fenoglio says when it comes to mental health that might not be best.

“So, many times someone is triggered by maybe a past trauma or something like that and if you have never been trained how to interact with someone then the way that you go about handling it could end up making it worse.”

Wichita Police Department has 121 officers who have crisis intervention training, and of those, only 32 have advanced training. All officers do get some mental health training, though.

There is also the ICT-1 crew to respond to people in crisis in Sedgwick County. Currently, that team only works Tuesday to Friday from noon to 10 p.m.

“They have to be on all the time, 24/7. We know that this doesn’t happen. you know, from 8-5 Monday through Friday,” Cruse said. “I think expanding our ICT-1 program or looking at a co-responder model that is 24 hours a day, seven days a week that’s really important.”

Commissioners and Wichita’s mayor are asking state lawmakers for more mental health funding.

If anyone out there is struggling and needs help, there is help available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK.

You can also click here to find additional resources.