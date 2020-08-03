Sedgwick County breaks ground on new fire station in Andale to replace current one

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Leaders of Sedgwick County Fire District 1 broke ground Monday afternoon on a new fire station which will replace the current Station 31 in Andale.
The new, approximately 10,000 square foot station will have four bays to hold public safety vehicles. It replaces the current station’s 2,400 square foot facility that only has one bay and requires some public safety vehicles to be stored outside unprotected from the elements.
The new station will be more publicly accessible, located at 6331 N. 247th St. W. in Andale; the current station is housed at a Sedgwick County Public Works yard.
Tentative project completion is May 2021 and construction cost is roughly $2 million.
Hanney and Associates Architects and Conco, Inc. were selected as project architect and contractor respectively.
