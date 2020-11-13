Sedgwick County canvassing votes Friday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Vote canvassing will be held today in Sedgwick County. It means all eyes are on provisional votes.

They are presented in categories such as name changes, moved within the county, not registered in the state by the deadline, and signature changes.

The county’s Election Board, or five commissioners, will decide if thousands of provisional ballots will be counted. Two commissioners, David Dennis and Michael O’Donnell, recused themselves from the recount due to being on the ballot.

Deputy Election Commissioner Melissa Schneiders says despite having 10,000 provision ballots go through, the number of recommended ballots to be counted will be less than 10,000.

The meeting will be streamed live at 8:30 a.m. on Sedgwick County Government’s Facebook page.