WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — COMCARE of Sedgwick County is hosting a career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Cargill Learning Center, 5555 W Zoo Blvd.

Attendees will be able to interview onsite.

Full-time and part-time positions are available. To view open COMCARE positions, click here.

The mission of COMCARE is to improve the lives of people with mental health and substance abuse needs.

According to Sedgwick County, “COMCARE provides a wide array of mental health and substance abuse services to residents of Sedgwick County. COMCARE is the largest of the 27 Community Mental Health Centers in the State of Kansas and is committed to helping individuals served lead more productive lives.”

With the help of partners, COMCARE serves over 19,000 individuals in the community.

For more information on COMCARE of Sedgwick County, click here.