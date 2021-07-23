Sedgwick County Commission accepts resignation of EMS Director Dr. John Gallagher

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Commissioners voted Friday to accept the resignation of Dr. John Gallagher.

On a unanimous vote, commissioners approved a mutually agreed settlement.

Gallagher was named EMS Director in August 2019.

“Sedgwick County and Dr. John Gallagher have agreed that it is in the best interest of both parties to part ways. Therefore, Dr. John Gallagher has resigned as EMS Director effective July 23, 2021,” said Chairman Pete Meitzner. “Sedgwick County would like to extend Dr. John Gallagher well wishes for his future endeavors and appreciation for his service.”

Gallagher will receive $85,177.85, which is the equivalent of four and half months’ salary. In addition, the county paid accrued vacation through today for his salary while working for EMS.

“As an organization, we now want to move forward in a positive direction for our EMS department and put this behind us,” said Meitzner. “We want to assure the citizens of Sedgwick County that you can have trust and confidence when you call 911 and ask for EMS to come to your aid in your most-needed hour, you will get the highest quality care in public safety and service that we provide.”

Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz has placed Paul Misasi, Deputy EMS Director, and Bill Robben, EMS Colonel, in charge of managing the EMS department while an interim EMS director is to be named by the end of next week.