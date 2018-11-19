Sedgwick County Commission agrees to part ways with county counselor Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Sedgwick County Commission and County Counselor Eric Yost have agreed to part ways.

It comes 12 days after county commissioners voted to put Yost on administrative leave, amid controversy surrounding an FBI investigation of commissioners.

In the agreement, Yost will receive six months base salary or $77,000 and the equivalent value of health insurance for one year.

Commissioner David Dennis told KSN News the agreement was amicable, and he's eager to move forward.

"Anytime we're dealing with taxpayers' money, we try and do it as efficiently and effectively as we can, and we believe that this agreement that was worked out meets those needs," added Dennis.

