WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you want to attend Sedgwick County Commission meetings, you won’t find them at the Sedgwick County Courthouse anymore.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 16, the commission meetings will be at the Ruffin Building, 100 N. Broadway. The meeting will be in the lower-level auditorium, below the ground floor.

The commissioners and other County offices moved to the Ruffin Building last June and July so that the courthouse could be renovated to have more courtrooms. The County hopes to have a permanent location for those offices by the end of the three-year lease at the Ruffin Building. The money for the lease is coming from the America Rescue Plan Act.

Even though the commissioners have been at their new location for several months, their Wednesday meetings have still been held at the courthouse.

But starting Nov. 16, the meetings will also be at the new location. If you want to attend the 9 a.m. Wednesday meetings, you may want to arrive early because security will be searching bags at the auditorium entrance.

Sedgwick County residents who want to speak at the meeting need to sign up before 9 a.m. when the meeting starts. Comments are generally limited to five minutes but are adjusted as necessary.

To see what is on the county commission agenda, click here. If you do not want to attend the meetings, you can watch them live on PBS Kansas Channel 8, except for the last Wednesday of the month. In addition, videos of old meetings are on Sedgwick County’s YouTube channel.