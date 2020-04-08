Sedgwick County Commission to discuss hazard pay for county first responders

Wednesday, The Sedgwick County Commission is discussing how to pay those who are risking their lives during this time.

The county is looking at giving sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and corrections workers a $200 bi-weekly stipend.

911 dispatchers and emergency management personnel will get $100.

Commissioner David Dennis says this hazard pay is a way to recognize those working on the frontlines.

“We have three thousand employees and every one of them are valuable but we have a number of them who meet with the public every single day. We have to do things in order to make sure that we reward them for what they are doing,” Commissioner Dennis said.

The money would be retroactive to March 29 and would last through April 25. If approved, employees will likely see that money in their next paycheck.