Sedgwick County Commission to hold redistricting town hall Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners will be hosting a redistricting town hall on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the National Center for Aviation Training Lecture Hall located at 4004 N. Webb Road.

The public is invited to attend to learn about the redistricting process. Each map will be displayed during this event, followed by a question & answer session. The proposed maps are also available now on the Sedgwick County website.

This meeting will be broadcast live on the Sedgwick County YouTube and Facebook pages.

