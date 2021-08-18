Sedgwick County Commission votes to support resolution bringing Amtrak through Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commission voted 5-0 to support a resolution to extend Amtrak through Wichita and Sedgwick County. Back on August 10, the Wichita City Council also voted to support expansion.

The proposal would extend the Heartland Flyer from its current Oklahoma City service into Wichita and Newton, connecting passengers to the current Southwest Chief. The train would make stops in Newton, Wichita, Arkansas City, Ponca City, Perry, Guthrie and Edmond.

Amtrak is aiming to expand train service to several cities as part of the transportation bill.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner said the deal is close to the finish line. He said cities and counties along the route are already drafting resolutions in support of the service.

“We are close to having this success story,” said Meitzner. “Our effort is to make sure we are on the top projects on their list, meaning top five or 10 so they can get started right away on this.”

Amtrak hasn’t had service in Wichita since 1979. To support the Amtrak project, contact them here.