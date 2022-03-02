WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The chairman of the Sedgwick County Commission has a unique perspective on the situation in Ukraine. Commissioner David Dennis is a veteran. He says he spent three years in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Belarus.

During the Board of County Commissioners meeting Wednesday, he asked the people of Sedgwick County to keep Ukraine in their prayers.

“What is going on over in Ukraine right now is absolutely tragic,” he said. “They are some of the finest people that I have ever met.”

KSN spoke to him after the meeting about his remarks. He said the conflict in Ukraine hits close to him and many Kansans.

“Here in this state alone, we’ve got about 4,000 Ukrainians. We have about 1,000 here in Sedgwick County,” Dennis said. “They are people that have a very large love of their country just as the United States has a love of our country, and they’re fighting for their freedom right now against a despot.”

He said Ukraine is a lot like Kansas. The farmers there grow wheat and sunflowers. He described the country as a bread basket, words that are often used to describe Kansas.

Dennis wants the U.S. to do everything it can to support Ukraine.

“My comments are also for our federal government to make sure that we’re taking the actions that we need in order to be able to separate the evil that’s happening in that country and to support their people,” he said.

“We need to make sure that everyone understands the impact of something like this. This could start World War III,” Dennis said. “Already, President Putin has started rattling the nuclear saber, which is just frightening. I worked nuclear weapons for most of my career, and the reason we had them was to prevent something from happening in the future. So, it bothers me a lot that we’re even talking about the threat of a nuclear war.”