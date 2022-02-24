SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan (KSNW) – A new report says that higher pay, more resources, and new facilities are just a few things that would help mental health services in Wichita and Sedgwick County.

The 55-page report from the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Coalition came out in late February. It lays out solutions for what some are calling a “mental health crisis” in the Wichita community.

On Thursday, February 24, leaders in Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita took a closer look.

“We can make an impact. I think we can make a real positive impact and the leadership I have a lot of faith in,” said Sedgwick County commissioner Pete Meitzner.

“The need is greater than what we can serve – that one to me is very telling that our staff and associates realize that the need in our community is overwhelming, and I’m not making a difference that is what that says to me,” said Robyn Chadwick, Ascension Via Christi.

The report says another solution could be to build a large mental health hub in downtown Wichita where most of the resources could be available in one place.

“Our next step is creating the world plan that goes along with this huge report that we just put together and figure out who can do. What the biggest thing is that this is a community issue and it is going to take a community response,” said Misty Bruckner, with the Policy and Management Center at Wichita State University.

A new mental health hospital was also discussed at the meeting. Several commissioners said they are already talking to legislatures about a future facility.

“I think as far as the state hospital, that could be a decision in this legislative session,” said Meitzner.

If you would like to see the full report, click here.