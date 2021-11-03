Sedgwick County commissioners approve regulating the discharge of firearms across boundaries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County commissioners voted 4-1 to approve regulating the discharge of firearms across boundaries. The vote was delayed on Oct. 21.

The new resolution is in response to residents of a new development in north Derby. They demanded action after many said their properties were damaged by others firing guns outside city limits.

The resolution makes it a code violation for someone to shoot a firearm and have the bullet leave that property and go onto somebody else’s property. There are some exceptions.

“One would be if the property owner the bullet went onto provided some sort of consent to that,” said Justin M. Waggoner, assistant county counselor. “Self-defense, defense of others, is also an exception. Law enforcement officers in the line of duty. Lastly, hunting with some limitations as the bullet doesn’t strike or travel anywhere in the vicinity of a person, residence, or other structure on the property.”

Commissioners adopt the resolution. Passes 4 – 1. — Sedgwick County (@SedgwickCounty) November 3, 2021

The penalty would be a $500 fine. The sheriff’s office would be tasked with enforcing the resolution.

In the last few weeks, Commissioners Lacey Cruse and Jim Howell held meetings on the issue. Cruse voted against the resolution citing fines and bad actors.

“I would support it if the fine was substantially enough to fully cover the cost of the resolution. The current fine in place, I believe, won’t be enough to cover the cost of the investigation,” she said.

Howell voted in favor of the resolution. He wants to increase the fine to $1,000.

“I want responsible gun usage to quote myself a couple of weeks ago. I am an extreme Second Amendment advocate,” he said. “This isn’t any way to try to harm Second Amendment freedom. We have to make sure when we shoot our firearms, we do it responsibly.”