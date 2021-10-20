Sedgwick County Commissioners to vote on regulating firearms being discharged across property lines

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Community members of a newer development in north Derby are demanding action after many of them say their properties have been damaged by others firing guns outside city limits.

Sedgwick County commissioners are now looking to crack down on the issue, with up to a 500 dollar fine.

Some of the community members say they would have never expected to be worried about their children getting shot when they moved into the neighborhood. They said this resolution needs to pass to ensure the safety of their community.

“That’s the dirt pile I hid behind to make sure I wasn’t going to get hit,” said Bryan Greene, who lives in the area.

Greene lives in the Northbrook development in Derby and says one day he had to run to avoid gunfire.

“Whenever the shooting stopped we walked back there and saw damage to my neighbor’s fence and then shooting started again and I had to jump behind a berm behind our house that is set up from all the construction,” said Greene.

A bullet hole was left from the day of the event, which makes him worry for his kids.

“I didn’t know it was such a big deal at first, but now it is like lives are actually in danger,” said Channing Nguyen, Greene’s son.

On Thursday, Sedgwick County Commissioners will vote to regulate firing guns across property lines. A proposal was put into place by Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell, who says the language of the policy has been approved by the NRA and the Kansas Rifle Association.

“Why would they support this? Well it is because they know that when people who are using guns do the wrong thing it actually gives a black eye to all gun users,” said Commissioner Howell

“I’m an avid shooter, my kids shoot. We are not against firearms by any means, but one of the first things you learn about firearm safety is knowing where you are shooting, know what is behind your target,” said Greene.

In an email sent to Sedgwick County Commissioners, one property owner in the area who is against the new policy shared that he has been shooting on his property for more than 20 years and didn’t ask for the housing addition to be built. He also said that the neighborhood should build a border wall along their property to prevent the bullets from getting in.