WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas and the Wichita Department for Children and Families (DCF) is hosting “Together Sedgwick County,” a community job and resource fair.

Come together to connect, support and engage at the Together Sedgwick County Community Job and Resource Fair” Together Sedgwick County

The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Wichita Advance Public Library, 711 W. 2nd St N.

Wichita Transit will be offering free rides from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to and from the fair.