Sedgwick County coronavirus cases increase to 108

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County increased from 101 to 108 the health department announced on Sunday.
Sedgwick County COVID-19 Case Count
|Total COVID-19 Cases
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|108
|21
|1
*A person is considered recovered from COVID-19 72 hours after symptoms stop or seven days after symptoms start, whichever is longer.
Sedgwick County Health Department Update
- Learn the difference between quarantine and isolation with this video produced by Sedgwick County.
- Watch this video to learn the importance of being in quarantine.
- Social distancing, good hand hygiene, staying home when ill are the best prevention methods.
- As of noon today, April 5, KDHE reports that almost 800 residents have been tested for
COVID-19 in Sedgwick County.
- In the last two weeks, the Health Department has screened 764 people on the phone
and taken samples from 166 residents who meet testing criteria in last two weeks.
- The Health Department sampled 125 people by close of business Tuesday.
- As of 8 a.m. today, the Health Department had 9 appointments for sampling for COVID-19 testing, by appointment only.
- If residents have general questions about COVID-19 or if they think they need to be tested for it, they should call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.
- COMCARE of Sedgwick County is offering a Support Line for individuals who may be experiencing an elevation in mental health symptoms.
- For up-to-date information, visit www.sedgwickcounty.org
