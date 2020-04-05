Live Now
Watch KSN News at 5
1  of  42
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Sedgwick County coronavirus cases increase to 108

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County increased from 101 to 108 the health department announced on Sunday.

Sedgwick County COVID-19 Case Count

Total COVID-19 CasesTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
108211
*A person is considered recovered from COVID-19 72 hours after symptoms stop or seven days after symptoms start, whichever is longer.

Sedgwick County Health Department Update

  • Learn the difference between quarantine and isolation with this video produced by Sedgwick County.
  • Watch this video to learn the importance of being in quarantine.
  • Social distancing, good hand hygiene, staying home when ill are the best prevention methods.
  • As of noon today, April 5, KDHE reports that almost 800 residents have been tested for
    COVID-19 in Sedgwick County.
  • In the last two weeks, the Health Department has screened 764 people on the phone
    and taken samples from 166 residents who meet testing criteria in last two weeks.
  • The Health Department sampled 125 people by close of business Tuesday. 
  • As of 8 a.m. today, the Health Department had 9 appointments for sampling for COVID-19 testing, by appointment only.
  • If residents have general questions about COVID-19 or if they think they need to be tested for it, they should call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.
  • COMCARE of Sedgwick County is offering a Support Line for individuals who may be experiencing an elevation in mental health symptoms.
  • For up-to-date information, visit www.sedgwickcounty.org

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories