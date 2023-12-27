WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 18th Judicial District in Sedgwick County is expected to regain access to the case management computer system today.

The system has been offline since a ransomware cyberattack in October. The courts have been handling cases manually since the attack.

Since the attack, the court has been working to restore the system, in part by replacing antiquated systems that left them vulnerable to hackers, including installing a new firewall system. They started the process of bringing the system back online on Dec. 14.

The first districts to be restored online were the 28th Judicial District, covering Ottawa and Saline counties, and the 30th, covering Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, and Sumner counties, which were brought back up on Dec. 22.

On Tuesday, access was restored for:

2nd Judicial District: Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie, and Wabaunsee counties

6th Judicial District: Bourbon, Linn, and Miami counties

11th Judicial District: Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties

14th Judicial District: Chautauqua and Montgomery counties

16th Judicial District: Clark, Comanche, Ford, Gray, Kiowa, and Meade counties

20th Judicial District: Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Stafford counties

22nd Judicial District: Brown, Doniphan, Marshall, and Nemaha counties

24th Judicial District: Edwards, Hodgeman, Lane, Ness, Pawnee, and Rush counties

The payment system remains offline while the state works to resolve its issues. Until that time, payments will still be handled by paper receipt.

Remote access to case files is still offline until districts catch up with the backlog. The public can still access case files in person at the public access service center in Topeka or a district court with restored service.