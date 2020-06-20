Sedgwick County COVID-19 testing site to visit Valley Center

Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. The appointment-only drive-through clinic began a day earlier. Health authorities in Washington reported more COVID19 deaths in the state that has been hardest hit by the outbreak. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW.) – The mobile testing team will be in Valley Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 22 at the Valley Center Community Center, 314 E. Clay St.

The team will be in Clearwater again from 9 a.m. to noon, on Thursday, June 25 at Senior & Community Center, 921 E. Janet Ave. The following week, from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 29, the mobile testing team will be at the Colwich fire station, 116 N. Third St.

Mobile testing opportunities support the community by providing increased access to no cost coronavirus testing for Sedgwick County residents, including special populations, such as people who are disabled, intellectually or developmentally disabled, and Sedgwick County residents over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions who are at high-risk for severe disease. Areas reached by mobile testing are where residents may be isolated or have a lack of transportation to healthcare facilities already providing testing.

Sedgwick County residents can contact United Way of the Plains by dialing 2-1-1 to schedule an appointment to be tested by the SCHD at one of our mobile testing sites whether a person has COVID-19 symptoms or not. Walk-ups are also permitted.

The SCHD will take a nose swab to send a lab for COVID-19 testing. Generally, results are returned from the Health Department in three to four days. The results of the virus test show whether a person has current infection. This is not an antibody test.

Residents with symptoms should be tested. Although symptoms are not required for testing, the most common COVID-19 symptoms include:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills or shivering

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

Fatigue or feeling more tired than normal

If residents do not have symptoms, consider testing if you have been in contact with sick people or if your work involves a lot of contact with the public. People who do not have symptoms do not need to be retested unless an exposure occurs. Social distancing, mask wearing, and good hand hygiene will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

