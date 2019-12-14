Sedgwick County crews prep hundreds of miles of roads ahead of winter weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The roadways in Sedgwick County go for miles and miles.

“Sedgwick County maintains 600 miles of roadway,” says Daniel Schrant, construction engineer for the Sedgwick County Public Works Department.

Hundreds of miles of roads the county does its best to cover.

“They have been doing that this week in preparation for the snowstorm,” says Schrandt. “Then, obviously, when the snow is here, we do the plowing and salt and sand operation right behind the truck.”

This salt brine is a way for the county to pretreat the roads, which some drivers have been doing since Wednesday. For such a big task, officials rely on a team effort.

“We kind of pull in personnel from other functions like street maintenance. All of our yard crews typically do road maintenance in the summer. During the winter, this is one of our bigger operations. They go out and do snowplow 24/7 so we run different shifts.”

The job gets done, but it has only just become as they will have to strap plows to their trucks and get ready for the winter weather.

“They stay out there as long as they need to,” says Schrant.

