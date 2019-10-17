Sedgwick County DA releases results from Mayor Longwell investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney released the results of his investigation into a complaint made against Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell.

The investigation began after a citizen emailed the DA concerned about Longwell inaccurately filing the Substantial Interest form required by Kansas law from 2017 to 2019.

District Attorney Marc Bennett says Longwell did not include golf outings on the form. He says Longwell told him he did not believe those qualified as “goods or services” under Kansas law.

Bennett decided not to file a misdemeanor crime against Longwell but is instead asking him to file a correction to the Substantial Interest form.

It is important to note, the DA says Longwell fully cooperated with the investigation.

