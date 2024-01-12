WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Even the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office is not immune from scam calls.

The office posted a photo of a scam call their employee received Friday. She let the call from the unknown sender go directly to her voicemail.

Courtesy Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office

As you can see from the transcript above, the scammer is likely using an automated system called a robodialer. They can also use software to make it appear the call was coming from Leon in Butler County.

This is a common tactic by scammers. The call will appear to be from a local area code to get you to answer, but then you are asked to call another number.

The FCC offers these tips on how to avoid these scams:

Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, hang up immediately.

If you answer the phone and the caller – or a recording – asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, you should just hang up. Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets.

Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with “Yes” or “No.”

Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother’s maiden names, passwords, or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious.

If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book, or on the company’s or government agency’s website to verify the authenticity of the request. You will usually get a written statement in the mail before you get a phone call from a legitimate source, particularly if the caller is asking for a payment.

Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately.

If you have a voicemail account with your phone service, be sure to set a password for it. Some voicemail services are preset to allow access if you call in from your phone number. A hacker could spoof your home phone number and gain access to your voicemail if you do not set a password.

Talk to your phone company about call-blocking tools and check into apps that you can download to your mobile device. The FCC allows phone companies to block robocalls by default based on reasonable analytics. More information about robocall blocking is available at fcc.gov/robocalls.

For more information on caller ID spoofing and how it works, click here.