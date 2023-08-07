SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County was declared a Purple Heart County Monday by the Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners. The BoCC also declared Aug. 7 as Purple Heart Day.

Sedgwick County says the designation honors local veterans who were wounded or killed in combat.

The proclamation was received by the Military Order of the Purple Heart Richard E. Cowan Chapter 558.

“This is a great tribute,” said BoCC Chairman Pete Meitzner. “Becoming a Purple Heart County gives our veterans the recognition they deserve for risking their lives for our country. This lets veterans and their families know they did not suffer in vain.”

Monday’s proclamation makes Sedgwick County a part of the National Purple Heart Trail, a symbolic network of highways, bridges and other monuments that display signs to commend veterans who have been awarded the Purple Heart Medal.

Sedgwick County says it is a visual reminder to drivers using the roads that others have paid a high price for their freedom to travel and live in a free society.

Sedgwick County will be installing Purple Heart County signs on 10 major roads and highways leading into Sedgwick County: