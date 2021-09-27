Sedgwick County deputy arrested – twice more

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says Wichita police have arrested one of the detention deputies again.

Aareon White (Photo Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, police arrested Aareon White Sunday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence battery and battery. White was released on bond.

The sheriff’s office says police arrested him again a few hours later on suspicion of violating a protection from abuse order.

White was also arrested and charged after an incident in late August. He was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and the sheriff’s office placed him on restricted duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

With the two new arrests, he has been suspended without pay until all criminal and internal investigations are completed.

White has been with the sheriff’s office for a little more than six months.