Sedgwick County deputy killed in the line of duty honored in Washington

WASHINGTON – A Sedgwick County deputy killed in the line of duty was honored Wednesday in Washington along with other law enforcement officers killed this past year.

Deputy Robert Kunze died in September after a suspect shot him, but before he died, Kunze was able to return fire and kill the suspect.

Kunze’s family and members of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office attended the National Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony on the capitol lawn.

“It’s a great event to have and to understand that citizens in general do care for us, they do honor us on this particular day and that we have a lot of support from the citizens of the United States,” said Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter.

President Donald Trump told the officers and surviving family members the nation is grieving with them and their loved one’s sacrifice will never be forgotten.

