WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with disorderly conduct in December, stemming from an incident where police say he is accused of punching a man at a Jump Start gas station.

Cameron Zane, who has worked for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for three years, was charged in December.

A new court filing has shed more light on the incident.

An affidavit says on Dec. 13, another deputy received a case created by Zane that said he was a victim of battery by a law enforcement officer. After reviewing the report, the deputy said it appeared Zane had “conducted actions that warranted further investigation.”

The court filings say on Dec. 11, Zane reported a Jump Start employee requested to have a customer removed due to loitering around the bathroom. Zane worked there as an approved part-time job.

Zane stated that he observed the man “acting very strange.” The man proceeded to go into the bathroom for a long time. Zane said he heard the man “making bizarre barking and growling sounds” and would not acknowledge his commands. He decided it was time to escort the man out of the store.

Filings say after removing the individual from the property, a physical altercation took place where Zane took the individual to the ground. While on the ground, Zane stated the man was still not cooperating, so he punched the man in the face.

Zane got off the man and informed him to leave the property and went back into the store. While in the store, Zane saw the man outside and went back out, where he pushed the man to the edge of the property. During the second incident, he threw the man to the ground a second time because Zane was “getting angrier,” according to the affidavit.

After the incident, the affidavit says the deputy asked Zane if he ever checked on the man after the incident. Zane told him he saw the man in the parking lot, but he did not check on the man after the second incident.

In addition to the criminal case, the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an investigation.