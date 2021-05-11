Sedgwick County deputy returns to ‘restricted duty’ pending outcome of internal investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that on April 13, 2021, Tyler Brooks, a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested by the Wichita Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery, Domestic Battery, Criminal Threat, and Domestic Violence Criminal Damage to Property.

The allegations stem from an incident involving an intimate partner of the deputy with whom he shares a residence. The Wichita Police Department fully investigated this incident. The case was presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office as well as the City of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office. Both offices declined charges.

Deputy Tyler Brooks returned to restricted duty pending the outcome of the internal investigation, which is being conducted by the Professional Standards Unit.

Wichita police stated that while on Restricted Duty, deputies under investigation for a serious policy violation do not have contact with the public.