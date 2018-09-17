Sedgwick County Deputy Robert Kunze III killed in the line of duty Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Robert Kunze III (Photo Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Video

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy has died after a shooting in rural Sedgwick County Sunday afternoon.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter identified Robert Kunze III as the fallen deputy.

The shooting happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. near the intersection of 295th St. W. and 53rd St. N. That's near Garden Plain.

Authorities say the suspect who shot deputy Kunze was also killed in the shooting.

"Tragedy has struck the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, a family member of ours has been killed in the line of duty," said Sheriff Easter.

Sheriff Easter said Kunze started his career in law enforcement with the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, where he served for six years.

He began his service with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in 2006, and served the department for 12 years. Upon graduation, Kunze was assigned to second watch where he served several years. He then went to first watch where he was currently assigned at the time of his death.

"Robert was a great asset to the sheriff's office," said Easter. "Robert was an exceptional deputy and was loved by everyone he worked with."

Easter said Kunze was trained in a variety of different aspects. He was experienced as a field training deputy, crisis intervention team deputy, intermediate and advanced motor vehicle collision investigator, advanced fatal accident investigator, and forensic mapping.

"Robert was always available at a moment's notice," said Easter. "He worked with great pride, loved and encouraged the people who worked with him, but most of all he loved his family."

He leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

"We will always remember him for his smile, his contagious laugh, and his ability to engage anyone, and everyone in a conversation. Deputy Kunze will be absolutely missed and we ask for you to please pray for him and his family," said Sheriff Easter. "Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office has suffered a great loss today and a life altering tragedy for Deputy Kunze's family."

If you want to express condolences to the family or support to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Easter said you can send cards and gifts to the sheriff's office at 141 W. Elm in Wichita, Kansas 57203. You can address the cards to Sheriff Easter. He will personally ensure they are delivered to Deputy Kunze's family.