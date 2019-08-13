Sedgwick County deputy wanted for questioning in felony investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating Deputy Derick A. Chandler.

Chandler, 29, went missing Monday after being identified as a suspect in a case jointly investigated by the Wellington Police Department and the Summer County Sheriff’s Office. Chandler is listed as a missing person and is wanted for questioning in a felony investigation. The sheriff’s office says he may be a harm to himself or others.

Chandler was seen early Monday in Wichita driving a 2015 Dodge Charger, white in color with a black stripe. There is a 60-day temporary tag on the vehicle.

If anyone sees him, citizens should call 911 and report the location to their local law enforcement agency. Citizens should not take any action themselves.

Questions concerning the criminal investigation will be referred to the Wellington Police Department and the Summer County Sheriff’s Office.

