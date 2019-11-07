Sedgwick County Detention deputies recover after attack by inmates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three Sedgwick County Detention deputies are recovering after being attacked by inmates.

Officials say in two separate incidents, William Farmer and Dewayne Johnson assaulted the deputies. Both are facing several charges.

One detention deputy suffered minor injuries. One had broken hand and the other had a broken ankle.

The deputies go through an 11-week training academy to prepare them to work with inmates.

“It’s a very demanding job one that requires a lot of skill in dealing with people,” Colonel Brian White. “We train our folks and we work hard to make sure they have a good skill set so they’re prepared for incidents like this.”

The cases against the two inmates will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office.