WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A detention deputy at the Sedgwick County jail has been arrested. According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, a Derby police officer arrested the deputy Thursday night on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Authorities say the deputy was in his own vehicle and was not acting in any official capacity at the time.

The deputy has been with the Sheriff’s Office since January 2022. He will continue to work as a jail deputy while he goes through the legal process.

The Sheriff’s Office said its professional standards division would do an internal investigation after the legal process concludes.

KSN News does not name suspects unless they are charged.