Sedgwick County Detention deputy arrested for stalking co-worker

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County Detention Deputy has been arrested related to a stalking case.

Deputy Shawn McGonnigil has been accused of stalking a fellow staff member and put on administrative leave for an unspecified amount of time.

In addition to the criminal case, the deputy will also be investigated by the Professional Standards Unit of the Sheriff’s Office.

No new details have been released.

The deputy has been employed by Sedgwick County Sherrif’s office for close to 6 years.

