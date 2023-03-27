WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Developmental Disability Organization and Project SEARCH, a program designed to prepare interns with intellectual/developmental disabilities to enter the workforce, are hosting a virtual reverse job fair. There are Sedgwick County Project SEARCH sites in Wichita, Derby and Maize.

The virtual reverse job fair will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, through Monday, May 15.

According to Sedgwick County Project SEARCH, a virtual reverse job fair is a “fantastic opportunity to see enthusiastic, experienced potential employees in action, view their resume, hear from their current supervisors, and set up an interview all in one place.”

“This is a great chance to view applicants for your entry-level and/or high-turnover positions, as each of these interns has a proven track record of commitment and enthusiasm for their work,” Sedgwick County Project SEARCH says.

“Through a series of job placements, these interns gain a variety of skills and knowledge to prepare them for entering the workforce,” Sedgwick County says. “At the end of each program cycle, interns have the opportunity to pitch themselves to potential employers through a Reverse Job Fair.”

Each intern has prepared a video resume that showcases their skills in action as well as interviews with their supervisors, according to Sedgwick County.

Employers interested in participating in the virtual reverse job fair can register here. The event is at no cost.