WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County dispatch is responding to the call of an injury accident near downtown.
It happened just before 8:48 p.m. Thursday near Seneca Street and Douglas Avenue.
Sedgwick County did verify a person with injuries was taken away from the scene to recieve medical attention.
KSN News will continue to update you as this story develops.
LATEST STORIES:
- Sedgwick County dispatch report injury accident near downtown
- KHP holiday activity report shows declining DUI arrests, speed citations New Year’s Eve
- Quest for Gold: Rhythmic Gymnast Evita Griskenas: ‘At 6, I wanted to win the Olympics’
- No. 1 UConn Pulls Away Down the Stretch
- The next team in golf is the toughest to make for Americans