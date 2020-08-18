Sedgwick County District Attorney and Kansas Secretary of State offices tweet about possible election scam calls

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office warned residents via Twitter Tuesday of a possible election-related scam that’s currently going on. The tweet is provided below.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office said the county will never directly contact people for voter registration.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office followed up Tuesday afternoon alerting Kansans of this same scam where an individual named Bill claiming to call from the election office is trying to get call receivers to register to vote over the phone. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office warned that this is scam where the caller is trying to get personal information from unsuspecting responders.

To report any scam calls or fraudulent activity to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories