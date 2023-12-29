WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Court clerk office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 2, through Friday, Jan. 5, and closed from noon to 5 p.m. to address a backlog of paper documents filed after Oct. 12.

The court has been operating on paper since an Oct. 12 cyberattack temporarily incapacitated several court information systems. Included was the Kansas eCourt case management system district courts use to process cases.

The Sedgwick County District Court’s access to the case management system was restored on Dec. 27, 2023. The court clerk office will use afternoon hours next week to prepare paper documents to be entered and to begin entering into the case management system.

Filing documents January 2 – 5

If a party has a document to file in a case, they are encouraged to deliver it to the clerk’s office between 8 a.m. and noon. If a party can’t make it to the courthouse during morning hours, they can file the document by fax or leave it in the court drop box. If time allows, documents can also be sent by mail.

Kansas eCourt case management system

The Kansas eCourt case management system is used by district courts in 104 counties. It centralizes case data and provides a register of actions in each case. It is being reintroduced in district courts in phases. It is expected to be back in use in all courts except Johnson County by the end of 2023.

Kansas Courts eFiling system

The Kansas Courts eFiling system used by attorneys and justice partners to file documents electronically in district court cases will be brought online after the case management system is restored in district courts statewide.