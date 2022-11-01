WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over 1,000 pounds of unused and expired medication was safely disposed of during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event that took place on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Sedgwick County.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says local law enforcement collected 1,832 pounds of unused or expired prescription drugs Saturday at locations across the county.

National Drug Take-Back Days are held every April and October.

Wesley Medical Center also collected medications at its front entrance. The hospital says they collected 265 pounds of prescription medication, a figure they say is more than three times what was collected the previous year.

Nearby, the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office reports they collected 103 pounds during their takeback event. Statewide figures have not been released.