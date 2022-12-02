WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo has resigned.

Caudillo was appointed by Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab back in July 2021. She replaced Tabitha Lehman, who was not reappointed.

“Angela faithfully served Sedgwick County and the state, and we are grateful for her knowledge and skill in administering safe and secure elections,” said Schwab. “On behalf of the State of Kansas, we offer Angela our heartfelt gratitude for the diligence and dedication in which she led the Sedgwick County Election Office.”

Schwab went on to say that she oversaw the administration of safe and secure elections, the completion of post-election audits, a hand recount, and the implementation of increased election integrity measures.

“Angela led the Election Office through challenging times, often with limited resources and funding from the county commission,” said Schwab. “When resources and needs are not met, and the political environment toward election officials is hostile, we lose talent. It is hard to see a good public servant leave.”

The office says they are working to evaluate, interview and select Caudillo’s replacement.