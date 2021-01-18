Sedgwick County Electric Cooperative breaks ground

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A solar energy project is bringing sun farms to Kansas. Twelve Kansas electric companies have signed an agreement with Today’s Power, Inc. This agreement ensures rate stability for the next 25 years.

“I just feel like we all work hard for our money, and anything that Sedgwick County Electric can do to save our members money, especially in these times is just going to be helpful,” said Scott Ayres, CEO of Sedgwick County Electric Cooperative.

Once complete, the farms will generate more than 20 megawatts of solar power across 800 miles of land in the Sunflower State. According to Jennah Denney, marketing and public relations coordinator for Today’s Power, each megawatt is enough to power between 300 and 400 homes for an entire year.

Monday morning, Sedgwick County Electric Cooperative broke ground on their two solar farms. Each one will generate one megawatt of power. Ayres said the project is expected to be complete by June first.

The energy generated will help offset costs for consumers, especially in the peak season. “A lot of the costs within our power supply is between June and September. So we want to have it online for our members during that time to save them money the whole year,” said Ayres.