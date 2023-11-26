WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Emergency Management is hosting a Community Emergency Response Team basic training weekend.

The training weekend starts on Friday, Dec. 1 and goes through Sunday, Dec. 3. It is expected to take 20 hours and last Friday evening, all day Saturday and Sunday afternoon. A schedule can be found here.

It will be at the Sedgwick County Fire District 1 Station 32 at 7750 Wyandotte Wy in Park City.

According to Sedgwick County, the CERT basic training weekend is designed to educate and empower community members to a more active role in personal and public safety.

“In the aftermath of a disaster, professional responders are often spread thin,” said Sedgwick County. “CERT-trained community members help us fill the gap by giving you the knowledge and skills to prepare your families and respond to the needs of your neighbors.”

CERT Basic trains volunteers in basic disaster response skills, such as:

Disaster Preparedness

Fire Safety & Utility Controls

Hazardous Materials

Disaster Medical Operations

Light Search and Rescue

Terrorism and Active Shooter Safety

Disaster Psychology and MORE

For more details about the CERT basic training weekend and to sign up, click here.