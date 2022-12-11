MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — A K9 and her handler with Sedgwick County Emergency Management found a missing child Friday night.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, the Mulvane Fire Rescue says they were asked to assist the Sumner County Sheriff in locating a missing child in the rural portion of their fire district.

“Four units from the fire dept and multiple Mulvane Police officers circulated the area,” Mulvane Fire Rescue said.

While Mulvane first responders circulated the area on the ground, Sumner County deputies searched the area from the air by using a drone.

Mulvane Fire Rescue says a request was then made to the Sedgwick County Emergency Management for their K9 search and rescue team to respond.

“Once the K9 team arrived, it only took a short time for K9 Maple and her Handler Edie Wiley to locate the child in a tree row a short distance from the home,” said Mulvane Fire Rescue.

The child was found uninjured, although a little cold, and was returned to her parents, according to Mulvane Fire Rescue.

This was a multi-agency response with a very positive outcome! Mulvane Fire Rescue

Participating agencies included the Mulvane Police Dept., Sumner County Sheriff, Kansas Highway Patrol, Mulvane Fire Rescue, SCK9, and Sedgwick County Emergency Management.