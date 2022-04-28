WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County employee was greeted with a surprise that he didn’t know about Wednesday afternoon at the Sedgwick County Emergency Operations Center.

Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz and Sedgwick County Commissioners David Dennis, Pete Meitzner, and Sarah Lopez were on hand to present Jonathan Marr with an Excellence in Public Service Award. Marr is the Deputy Director of Emergency Management for the county and oversees the outdoor siren system and several volunteer programs like RACES (Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Services).

Johnathan Marr

A number of other colleagues applauded Marr as he entered the room. Then, Commissioner David Dennis read a statement about why he was chosen.

“Jonathan, you have shown us time and again how you are committed to helping others, personally and professionally. That’s why you were nominated for this award not once but twice by your boss and a friend, who said Jonathan is one of a kind and this community needs more people like him,” said Dennis.

Marr was presented with a $2,500 check from the DeVore Foundation. KSN News spoke to Marr, who was shocked.

“I’m honored that my boss thought this highly of me, my friend thought this highly of me, and I mean, this is fantastic. I guess this is great. I really appreciate this,” said Marr. “As far as emergency management is concerned, I think the real heroes are on the street probably – first responders, firefighters, EMS, police officers for sure.”

Each year, the awards go to three public service employees – a City of Wichita employee, a Sedgwick County employee, and a Wichita Public Schools employee.