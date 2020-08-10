Sedgwick County employees switch careers to help pandemic response

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – During the pandemic, some Sedgwick County employees have been moved into different roles to strengthen response against COVID-19.

“It says a lot about our staff that they’re able to transition in that way and making that shift is harder for some or easier for some than others,” said Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Department director.

Some people have been able to stick to similar jobs, but others have changed course completely.

Before the pandemic, Ginger Gish worked for the Department of Corrections, and now, she’s the logistics deputy.

“That involves a lot of reporting to FEMA, but a lot of allocating precious personal protection equipment,” said Gish.

Kyle Fiedler was an economic development analyst, and he’s now in charge of purchasing for the county.

“It definitely is surreal,” said Fiedler. “You see a lot of people that don’t believe the pandemic is real or don’t believe masks help, but when you get to talk to some of these organizations or hear the chatter in the emergency operations center of how we’ve helped an organization in the community, it makes you realize how good of work you’re doing.”

Some employees may have changed careers for the time being, but they said this is a once in a lifetime chance that will help them bring even better skills back to their original department.

“Corrections is all about trying to make positive choices and turn your life in a positive way,” said Gish. “This is definitely an emergency situation, and it’s very intense. You get a lot of personal satisfaction from the community when they say such nice things about your efforts.”

County officials said they plan to continue highlighting the employees who have switched jobs through social media platform videos.

For a full list of open positions for Sedgwick County, click here.

LATEST STORIES: