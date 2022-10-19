WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Fire District 1, among other agencies, are fighting a fire near Lake Afton.

The fire started in a bean field just northeast of the lake near a housing unit in the 17500 block of W. MacArthur Road.

Fire crews arrived to find the farmer trying to put out the fire. The farmer was able to move his combine out of the way.

So far, the only damage reported is to a couple of outbuildings, a fence, and the field.

“The winds blowing pretty strong from the south, so the fire’s traveling north pretty quickly. We’ve got some structures up there that were trying to protect and were concentrating our efforts around those structures,” Sedgwick County Fire District 1 Fire Marshal Bradley Crisp said. “We’re trying to protect people’s homes up to the north.”