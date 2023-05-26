LAKE AFTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A new drone with Sedgwick County firefighters is being called a game-changer.

“I love it. Making a difference in people’s lives is something that you truly cannot explain. You just have to do it,” said Captain Maroon Faissal with the Sedgwick County Fire Department.

The new drone has enough battery power and flight time to take a lifejacket and drop it where it’s needed in water rescues.

This weekend the county was putting the new drone through its paces. And it was a success.

“So this drone is the latest and greatest,” said Faissal. “So one of the options this drone has it will let us drop a life jacket to someone that is drowning. It’s got a camera on it that will direct the diving team to help a drowning victim. Give that victim a chance.”

Faissal says the entire drone setup cost right at 30,000. Roughly half of that is the camera system which includes thermal and infrared sensors and the ability to show video to the drone operator.

“It’s got a loudspeaker so we can talk to a potential victim,” said Faissal. “It’s very loud. It’s rated up to 130 decibels.”

Faissal says they have been using a smaller drone for some time now with success. But he says the upgrade can literally be a lifesaver on the water. Especially with bigger, better batteries.

“We have a smaller drone with a smaller spotlight, and once you start using that spotlight, obviously, you’re going to drain the batteries pretty quick,” said Faissal. “This drone with two batteries should give us a long time.”

Run time can be up to 55 minutes with the ability to “hot swap” the batteries on the fly without having to power down.

“Every minute counts when someone is drowning,” said Faissal. “And this drone is going to help us give that victim a chance.”